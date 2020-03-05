Zacks: Analysts Set $35.25 Price Target for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
InMode stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. InMode has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $939.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
