Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $25.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 1,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.60. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.