Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered by Wedbush

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

BKU stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 163,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BankUnited by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

