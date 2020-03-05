Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

