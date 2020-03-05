Beigene Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($4.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Beigene in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.52) earnings per share. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Beigene has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after purchasing an additional 998,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth $67,449,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth $8,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

