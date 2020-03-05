Imperial Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of BCEI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

