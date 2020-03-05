BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.47. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $120,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $440,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 720.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

