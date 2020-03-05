Builders FirstSource, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 343,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

