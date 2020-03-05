SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BMC Stock in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMCH. DA Davidson raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

BMC Stock stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.08. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in BMC Stock by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BMC Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

