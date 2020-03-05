Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Decreased by Analyst

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FATE. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 12,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.17.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433 in the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.