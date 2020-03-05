BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 124284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.