East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 576,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,587,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

