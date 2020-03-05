WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 294534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,314,000 after buying an additional 805,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4,675.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,374,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178,198 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 739,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $524.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

