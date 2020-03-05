WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $211.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WEX traded as low as $170.01 and last traded at $173.25, with a volume of 262211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.74.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on WEX from $239.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.88.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

