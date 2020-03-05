William Blair Weighs in on Carnival Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

CCL stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 15,382,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,287,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $57.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

