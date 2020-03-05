CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.82. 38,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $119.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.