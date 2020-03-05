SunTrust Banks Comments on Cable One Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cable One in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $9.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2020 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $40.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,606.67.

NYSE CABO traded up $48.08 on Thursday, reaching $1,713.49. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cable One has a 1-year low of $910.95 and a 1-year high of $1,830.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,700.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,466.88.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.