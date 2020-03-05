Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 12,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,524. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 884,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

