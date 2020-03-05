Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 83,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,493. Eaton has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

