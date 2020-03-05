Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $647.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

