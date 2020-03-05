Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crane Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

CR stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.77. 2,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crane has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

