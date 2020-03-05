Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $69.58, with a volume of 274310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Insiders have bought 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,340 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after buying an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,467,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.00%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

