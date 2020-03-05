Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:ETN traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.34. 83,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.08. Eaton has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.