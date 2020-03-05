Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ETN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.34. 83,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.08. Eaton has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.