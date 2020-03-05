William Blair Weighs in on Covetrus Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Covetrus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

CVET stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 1,160,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,041. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $207,795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

