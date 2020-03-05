Analysts Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 671,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,570,000 after buying an additional 299,087 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.