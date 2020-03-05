Everi Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Everi in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

EVRI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Everi has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Everi by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

