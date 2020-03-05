Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

