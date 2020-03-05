LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 521294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.