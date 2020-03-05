Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $41.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 7372750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

