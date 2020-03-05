Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 218246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $89,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,792,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

