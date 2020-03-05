NCR (NYSE:NCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NCR traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 18527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,738,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,688 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCR by 4,182.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 694,702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NCR by 71,562.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 503,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

