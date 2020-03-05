NCR (NYSE:NCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NCR traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 18527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,738,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,688 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCR by 4,182.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 694,702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NCR by 71,562.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 503,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

