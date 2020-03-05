Research Analysts Set Expectations for CubeSmart’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CUBE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,270. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

