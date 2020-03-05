Criteo SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Criteo in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. Criteo has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

