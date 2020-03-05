Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $76.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as low as $79.83 and last traded at $81.37, with a volume of 35163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Northern Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

