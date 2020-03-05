Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $127.33, with a volume of 14828731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $5,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 524,596 shares of company stock worth $44,339,280 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

