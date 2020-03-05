Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for FibroGen Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 8.95. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

