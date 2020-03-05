Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FibroGen in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 11,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 8.95. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

