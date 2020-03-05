Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 505,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,825. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 40.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 182,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,011,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,351,000 after acquiring an additional 320,799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 441,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.