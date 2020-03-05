Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Reduced by KeyCorp

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for GTT Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). KeyCorp also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of GTT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,931. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 817,800 shares of company stock worth $9,628,837. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

