Wedbush Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

FRC traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.19. 237,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $5,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $142,433,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

