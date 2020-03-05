Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hercules Capital Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,788. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,977,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 191,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

