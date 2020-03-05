Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0904 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $76.16 million and approximately $168,104.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.02689168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00135058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

