Heron Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

HRTX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,148. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

