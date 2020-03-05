GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for GenMark Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNMK. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 4,280,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,252. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,405 shares in the company, valued at $628,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $36,863.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.