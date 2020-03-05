BitCoen (BEN) Price Tops $0.0159

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 83.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $111,405.00 and approximately $762.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.98 or 0.02789547 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,703.73 or 0.95586400 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

