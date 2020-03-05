Suretly Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $70,053.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00480785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.06017866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00060836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030324 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012378 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.