Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of FOXF traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 3,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

