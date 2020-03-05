INT Chain (INT) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $762,779.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, OKEx Korea, Allcoin and Ethfinex.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00480785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.06017866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00060836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030324 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012378 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003644 BTC.

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

