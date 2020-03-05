Bitcore (BTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $595.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $595.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,101.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.60 or 0.02554426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03739747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00688593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00765520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090098 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00577355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,124,540 coins and its circulating supply is 17,623,581 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinExchange, QBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

