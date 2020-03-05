TechnipFMC PLC to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 90,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $201,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $3,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,740,000 after buying an additional 373,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

